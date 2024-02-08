Nenggiri by-election: Media centre to start operation tomorrow - JaPen

GUA MUSANG: The media centre for the Nenggiri state by-election will start operation from tomorrow until August 17, to facilitate media practitioners to prepare news reports throughout the by-election.

Kelantan Department of Information (JaPen) director Muhd Nor Aswadi Md Nor said the centre which provides internet facilities and a place for media conferences will be open from 9 am to 7 pm, every day.

“The centre can accommodate about 20 media personnel at a time. So we invite those on duty at the Nenggiri by-election to come and use the facilities here,“ he said.

He told reporters after the launching of the BUDI MADANI program @JaPen and the Kelantan State Level Online Safety Campaign at Dataran Kesedar Sungai Asap, here, today, which was officiated by Galas assembly Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim.

The Election Commission (EC) set tomorrow as the nomination day and polling on August 17, while the early voting day on August 13 will not be held after all 14 voters involved chose to vote by post, following the need for them to be on duty throughout the campaign period.

The by-election was held after the seat was declared vacant by Kelantan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah on June 19 when the former incumbent Mohd Azizi Abu Naim was revoked of his party membership by Bersatu on June 13.

Regarding the BUDI MADANI programme, Muhd ??Nor Aswadi said various events were held including Rahmah Sales, online safety awareness campaign by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) as well as sports and cultural activities.

Besides, the public can also interact with the government agencies involved and apply for BUDI MADANI for the BUDI Individual category and BUDI Agri-Commodity as well as MySubsidi Diesel.

“So far this morning, almost 1,000 people have attended because we have a Rahmah Sale in addition to people’s interest in listening to a briefing on BUDI MADANI because the average community here uses diesel vehicles,“ he said.