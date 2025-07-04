RM1 million flood mitigation project starts in Kampung Lubok Kasau next month

JASIN: A RM1 million flood mitigation project in Kampung Lubok Kasau is set to commence on August 1, aiming to address recurring flood issues in the area.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh announced the medium-term initiative, funded by the state’s Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID), which includes river channelling, embankment stabilisation, and raising riverbanks along a 2.2-kilometre stretch of Sungai Bemban.

The project, expected to conclude by November, follows three flood incidents recorded in the village between March and April this year.

Ab Rauf attributed the flooding to the shallow depth of Sungai Bemban, which causes overflow into residential areas during heavy rainfall.

During his visit to Kampung Lubok Kasau under the State Assemblyman for the People programme, the Chief Minister noted that over 60 houses are affected whenever the river overflows.

The Melaka DID has also sought funding under the 13th Malaysia Plan to study drainage systems and flood risk management in flood-prone areas, including Kampung Asam Kumbang.

Resident Abas Md Jenis, 68, shared that his house floods at least three times yearly, with the worst incident in 2021 reaching chest-high water levels.

Having lived there for 40 years, he built two boats as a precaution for evacuation. “Flooding affects lives and property. I hope this project reduces its impact,“ he said. - Bernama