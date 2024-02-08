Nenggiri nomination: Three main roads in Gua Musang to be closed

GUA MUSANG: Three main roads in this district will be temporarily closed tomorrow to facilitate the Nenggiri state by-election nomination process at Kompleks Perdana, Gua Musang District Council here.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the road closures from 7 am to 12 noon will involve Jalan Persiaran Raya from the Mahkota Junction traffic lights to the Bendahara Junction traffic lights, in the direction of Kuala Lumpur to Kota Bharu.

He advised road users to plan their journeys well, identify the closed routes, and use alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion.

“All parties should cooperate and comply with the instructions issued by police officers on duty to ensure smooth traffic flow during the nomination process,“ he said in a statement today.

Muhamad Zaki said 579 police personnel would be deployed to ensure the smooth running of the nomination process.

“Police remind all candidates to comply with all laws and not commit offences that could disrupt the nomination process.

“Candidates and their representatives are required to control the emotions of their supporters to prevent any provocation towards supporters of other parties. They are also prohibited from holding parades or vehicle convoys to showcase party strength,“ he said.

Meanwhile, he said 995 police officers and personnel will be deployed to maintain public order in the Gua Musang district during polling day on Aug 17.

Muhamad Zaki said the public cannot fly drones without approval throughout the Nenggiri by-election period.

He said this includes key locations such as the nomination centre, polling stations and other premises involved in the election process.

“All drone operations in this country are subject to Section 4, Civil Aviation Act 1969 (Act 3), Regulation 98 and Regulations 104-144 of the Civil Aviation Regulations Malaysia and Civil Aviation Directives,“ he said.