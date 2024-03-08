Nenggiri polls: EC forms enforcement teams to monitor campaign activities

GUA MUSANG: The Election Commission (EC) has set up two enforcement teams to monitor the activities of candidates contesting in the Nenggiri by-election.

EC chairman Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun reminded candidates who have paid deposits for campaign materials that they must adhere to local authority bylaws as stipulated under the Election Offences Act 1954 (Act 5).

This includes the display and distribution of campaign materials featuring the candidate’s image, party logo or symbol and images of coalition or component party leaders, either together or separately.

“All campaign methods and materials are permitted as long as they do not incite ill feelings, dissatisfaction, hostility or contain racial and religious sensitivities, including the 3R issues: race, religion and royalty. They must also comply with Act 5 and related laws,” he said in a statement today.

The state by-election is a straight fight between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani, representing the Unity Government, and PAS’ Mohd Rizwadi Ismail.

Following the announcement of the candidates today, the campaign period will run until 11.59 pm on Aug 16, with polling day scheduled for Aug 17.

Ramlan hopes campaign activities will proceed in a harmonious atmosphere and comply with the laws and regulations.

“The EC congratulates and commends the Returning Officer and team for smoothly carrying out their responsibilities today.

“Appreciation and thanks are also extended to the State Secretary’s Office, Royal Malaysia Police, Attorney-General’s Chambers, the Insolvency Department, local authorities, the Information Department, media and all parties involved directly and indirectly,” he said.

The by-election was called after Kelantan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah declared the seat vacant on June 19 because its assemblyman, Mohd Azizi Abu Naim, had ceased to be a member of Bersatu on June 13.

In last year’s state election, Mohd Azizi won the seat on a PAS ticket, beating BN’s Ab Aziz Yusoff by a majority of 810 votes.