Nenggiri polls: PH machinery ready to help in BN campaign - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) machinery is ready to help campaigning for the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate in the by-election for the Nenggiri state seat in Kelantan next month, said PH Communications Director Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the Minister of Communications, said PH would contact the office of Gua Musang UMNO chief Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah to ascertain their needs in an effort to ensure victory for the candidate.

“We will give our best cooperation and I personally hope that this campaign will run in an orderly manner without the use of abusive and offensive words, including on social media,” he told Bernama after checking out the full rehearsal of the Installation Ceremony of Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia at Istana Negara today.

Yesterday, Kelantan UMNO chief Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub announced that Kelantan UMNO Youth chief Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani has been selected as the BN candidate for the Nenggiri polls.

Prior to this, Kelantan Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah confirmed that the state assembly seat was vacant with effect from June 19 following the incumbent Mohd Azizi Abu Naim’s removal from Bersatu membership when he expressed support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the Nenggiri state by-election polling day on August 17, while the dates of candidate nomination and early voting for the by-election have been set for August 3 and 13 respectively.