Nenggiri’s vast potential for ecotourism development

GUA MUSANG: Blessed with natural attractions such as rivers, caves and hills, the 235,300-hectare Nenggiri state constituency in Kelantan has great potential as an ecotourism destination.

The constituency is nearly 70 per cent covered by forests and hills, with oil palm and rubber plantations dotting it and Sungai Nenggiri, a tributary of Sungai Kelantan, flowing through the area. It is a haven for nature lovers seeking the greenery of flora and fauna.

If properly promoted, it could certainly create new income opportunities and boost the downstream economy for the local population.

Mountain guide Mohamad Saifful Rizal Jusoh, 42, said that local and foreign hikers frequently scaled the peaks of some 20 mountains in Gua Musang to enjoy the beautiful scenery.

According to him, among the popular hiking areas within the Permanent Forest Reserve (HSK) in Gua Musang are Gunung Charlie, Gunung Yong Belar, Gunung Yong Yap, Gunung Tok Nenek and Gunung Bukit Tajam.

“Interestingly, Gunung Chamah in Kampung Rekom, near Pos Simpor, in the Nenggiri constituency is one of the highest mountains in the peninsula.

“There are many other attractive mountains in this area that can be promoted, especially for climbing enthusiasts,“ he told Bernama recently.

A recent Bernama visit found that a serene atmosphere permeates the lush natural resources in most of the constituency, showing that many of its unique features are waiting to be tapped for ecotourism development.

Moreover, Nenggiri is served by seven train stations, making it easier for tourists to reach their destinations.

Shahrul Izham Ahmat, 23, a resident of Kampung Pulau Setelu, said that to attract more tourists, water-based activities such as kayaking and whitewater rafting could be introduced in Sungai Nenggiri.

“Conducting interesting activities in the river area can indirectly generate income for the residents by attracting tourists to the place.

“Downstream activities such as aquaculture can also contribute to the socioeconomic well-being of the residents by creating job opportunities in these tourism areas,“ he said.

Siti Nurhartini Mohd Yaki, 34, noted that there are still many rivers, mountains and waterfalls such as Jeram Pelangi in Renok that can be explored and developed into tourist destinations.

“We can also build homestays or chalets and provide good and comfortable infrastructure to attract more tourists.

“There is no denying that many areas in Nenggiri are suitable for nature lovers. I hope these areas are developed properly for the well-being of the local community,“ she said.

Nenggiri will see a by-election this Saturday, involving 20,259 registered voters.

The by-election will be a straight fight between Barisan Nasional’s Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani, representing the Unity Government, and PAS candidate Mohd Rizwadi Ismail, contesting for Perikatan Nasional.