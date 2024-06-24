New Dewan Negara President will be Sarawakian – Premier Abang Johari

KUCHING: Sarawak Premier, Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg hinted that the new President of the Senate will be a Sarawakian.

However, he refused to reveal any name and the matter will be announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim himself.

“We are waiting for the announcement by the Prime Minister. I am also waiting... a Sarawakian of course,“ he told reporters after officiating the Iban Culture Symposium here today.

The seat of the Senate President is currently vacant following the death of Datuk Mutang Tagal on May 10.

Mutang, 70, was the first Orang Ulu to be appointed Dewan Negara President and had served as Member of Parliament for Bukit Mas, Sarawak from 1982 to 1990.