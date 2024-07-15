New homes bring joy to Orang Asli

TAPAH: Yayasan My First Home (YMFH) has marked another significant milestone as the foundation celebrates the completion of two bespoke residences in Kampung Sungai Bindu, Perak.

Present during the handover ceremony yesterday were YMFH and Berjaya Corporation Berhad founder and adviser Tan Sri Vincent Tan, Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai and members of the Tzu Chi Foundation, among others.

Tan said the homes provide a foundation for better health, improved education outcomes and overall uplifting of quality of life.

“Our mission is rooted in bringing happiness and transformation to underserved communities, starting with the Orang Asli. The homes signify more than just shelter. It represents security, stability, and dignity for individuals and families.”

Tan added that when the foundation was established two years ago, it gained valuable insights into the challenges faced by those without homes, especially the Orang Asli community.

“While the government plays a crucial role with its limited budget, I believe that cooperation and support from affluent Malaysians can significantly enhance our efforts,” he said, adding that YMFH is dedicated to improving the lives of the Orang Asli through safe housing.

Hence, Tan called for stakeholders to collaborate and support YMFH’s home-building initiative, and stressed that facilitating home ownership for low-income groups is the most impactful form of charity.

“My conviction has led me to establish a foundation dedicated to this cause, aiming to reduce homelessness across Malaysia and ensure that every citizen has the opportunity to own a home,” he said.

YMFH general manager Nambee Ashvin Nambiar said the foundation plans to construct an additional four houses at Kampung Sungai Bindu and 16 more across four to five other locations in Malaysia.

“Each house was completed within nine months. We have now completed a total of four houses, including two in Tapah, Perak, as well as one each in Kampung Inoi, Muadzam Shah and Kampung Bertang in Raub, Pahang specifically for the Orang Asli community.”

Nambee said up to this point, YMFH has invested about RM1.7 million including for those assistance such as legal fees and deposits for B40 individuals purchasing homes.

Additionally, the construction of houses for the Orang Asli is estimated to cost between RM55,000 and RM65,000, he said.

“As a team, we visit and assess each case to determine how best to help. The homes we provide are typically 550sq ft and suitable for small families, although those in Pahang are larger to accommodate bigger ones,” he said.

Nambee added that the foundation is still exploring the most effective ways to improve living conditions for the families and their children.

“Our goal is to continue constructing homes that offer comfort and stability, ensuring more deserving individuals and families have a place to call their own,” he said.

School security guard Bah Juga Bahchim, 40, expressed joy at receiving a new home that significantly improves his life. After losing his wife in 2021 due to kidney failure, he has been raising their two children alone, facing hardships due to the poor condition of their old bamboo house.

“Our previous bamboo home leaked whenever it rained.

“During my wife’s illness, my only wish was for a new house where we could care for her.

“While my wife is unable to see our new house, we feel a sense of relief and believe her spirit is with us. My children have their rooms, fulfilling my desire to provide them with a comfortable life. We are deeply thankful to Tan Sri and YMFH for making this happen,” he said.

Another new house owner, Bah Tian Bahtalin, 39, said his house will also provide better shelter and enhance the overall safety and comfort compared with the family’s previous bamboo dwelling.

“We used to crowd into a very small living room together. But now with our new house, I am overjoyed and deeply grateful to see that my children finally have enough space to study comfortably,” he said.