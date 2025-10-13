Budget 2026 allocates RM110 million to boost Malaysia’s creative industry

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) is optimistic about continued growth in Malaysia’s creative industry following the RM110 million allocation in Budget 2026.

FINAS said the allocation complements its ongoing efforts in implementing the Creative Content Fund and the Film in Malaysia Incentive programme.

These initiatives have successfully attracted high-value investments and created thousands of job opportunities since their inception.

“The initiative also reinforces Malaysia’s reputation as a regional film production hub,“ FINAS said in a statement.

In line with the National Film Policy 2025–2035, FINAS will focus on developing a sustainable and competitive content ecosystem through talent development and world-class production facilities.

The agency remains committed to making the creative industry a dynamic, sustainable and globally recognised sector that reflects Malaysia’s multicultural identity.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the RM110 million incentive grants during his Budget 2026 tabling last Friday.

The allocation includes RM10 million specifically for nationhood-themed content production aimed at strengthening national identity.

Anwar said the initiative demonstrates the MADANI government’s commitment to supporting creative works that strengthen the orange economy ecosystem. – Bernama