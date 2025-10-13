Madagascar president to address nation amid protests and resignation calls

ANTANANARIVO: Soldiers and security forces joined hundreds of citizens celebrating in Madagascar’s capital hours before President Andry Rajoelina’s scheduled national address.

People flooded the square in front of Antananarivo city hall, waving flags and chanting slogans while some climbed onto military vehicles.

Among the crowd were soldiers from the CAPSAT unit, which played a major role in the 2009 coup that first brought Rajoelina to power.

CAPSAT soldiers declared on Saturday they would refuse orders to shoot demonstrators participating in the protests.

Gendarmerie officers also joined the gathering despite being accused of using heavy-handed tactics during over two weeks of near-daily protests.

The security forces admitted in a video statement to committing faults and excesses in their response to the demonstrations.

Protests initially erupted in September focusing on chronic power and water cuts in the impoverished country.

The movement later developed into a broader anti-government campaign calling for 51-year-old Rajoelina’s resignation.

The United Nations confirmed at least 22 people were killed during the protest’s first days.

Some victims died at the hands of security forces while others perished in violence sparked by criminal gangs and looters.

Rajoelina disputed the death toll last week by claiming there were only 12 confirmed deaths.

The president stated all twelve deceased individuals were looters and vandals rather than peaceful protesters.

Rajoelina has not appeared in public since Wednesday but claimed an illegal power seizure attempt was underway.

He will speak to the nation at 7:00 pm local time according to a presidency statement on Facebook.

Amid rumours that Rajoelina had fled the country, his government confirmed he remained in Madagascar managing national affairs.

Law student Finaritra Manitra Andrianamelasoa expressed hope that the president would apologise and announce his resignation.

The 24-year-old student suggested organising elections to determine suitable leadership after Rajoelina’s potential departure.

Nineteen-year-old Steven Rasolonjanahary also expected apologies to all Malagasy citizens for protest casualties.

CAPSAT soldiers first joined protesters at the same square on Saturday and returned Sunday for victim prayers.

One soldier died during clashes with gendarmes according to protest participants.

Rajoelina attempted to defuse protests last month by sacking his entire government.

The Senate announced Sunday the dismissal of its president Richard Ravalomanana, meeting one protester demand.

Ravalomanana previously served as a general in the gendarmerie paramilitary police force.

General Demosthene Pikulas received installation as the new Chief of the Army Staff during a Sunday ceremony.

Armed Forces Minister Manantsoa Deramasinjaka Rakotoarivelo attended the army headquarters installation event.

The minister gave his blessing to General Pikulas after being appointed by Rajoelina last week. – AFP