New licensing rules require social media providers to ensure safe online environment

KUALA LUMPUR: Social media and internet messaging service providers will have the obligation to ensure a safe online environment once the new licensing requirement come into force on Jan 1, next year.

The Communications Ministry, in a written reply at the Dewan Negara, said that under the licensing requirement enforced by the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), service providers are subject to conduct requirements in addressing harmful content to protect children, combat cyberbullying and harassment, and prevent the spread of false information.

“Among the conduct requirements that online service providers must comply with are mandatory adherence to anti-cyberbullying policy, implementation of identity verification systems, content moderation policy, regular transparency reporting, and accountability under existing legislation,” it said.

The ministry was responding to Senator Datuk Koh Nai Kwong’s question about the details of licensing enforcement on all social media platforms in Malaysia.

According to the ministry, this move does not hinder freedom of speech as enshrined in Article 10 of the Federal Constitution and is in line with best practices being developed and implemented by other countries.

It said the move was to ensure the accountability of platform providers in safeguarding users, enhancing online safety and addressing content that violates national laws, such as child grooming, cyberbullying, scams and online gambling, which have seen a recent increase.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) previously announced that all social media and internet messaging services with at least eight million registered users in Malaysia must apply for a Class Licence for Application Service Providers under Act 588.

This regulation will take effect on Jan 1, 2025, following the introduction of the new regulatory framework for social media and internet messaging services starting Aug 1.