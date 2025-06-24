FRU truck crash: Arrest warrant issued for lorry company owner

TELUK INTAN: The Magistrate’s Court here today issued an arrest warrant for the owner of a lorry company linked to the fatal crash that killed nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel on May 13.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Izzuddin Fakri Hamdan applied for the warrant after the accused failed to attend court proceedings on two charges under Sections 57 and 58 of the Land Public Transport Act 2010. Magistrate

Naidatul Athirah Azman scheduled the next mention for July 29.

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) had earlier issued a summons to the company owner, requiring their presence in court. The case stems from the May 13 tragedy, where an FRU truck collided with a gravel-laden lorry at 8.54 am, claiming the lives of nine officers from FRU Unit 5 in Sungai Senam, Ipoh.

On May 30, the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) revoked the operating license of Tashveen Trading, the company responsible for the gravel lorry. Investigations revealed multiple violations, including non-compliance with the Industrial Safety Code of Practice (ICOP), an expired and non-functional GPS, and carrying an unauthorized load. The revocation takes effect on May 29, 2025.