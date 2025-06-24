PETALING JAYA: The landscape industry should no longer be viewed as purely cosmetic or decorative, but as a strategic national investment in climate resilience, public health and cultural identity, says the Institute of Landscape Architects Malaysia.

Its president, Assoc Prof Dr Nor Atiah Ismail said landscape architecture has become a key pillar of sustainable development, contributing significantly to economic growth and environmental protection.

“It is not a distant ambition. It is a clear call to action for Malaysia to mobilise our national strengths – our design expertise, biodiversity and professional innovation – for both local and regional impact,” she told theSun.

On June 19, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming announced that under the newly updated National Landscape Policy, the government is targeting the landscape industry to contribute RM60 billion, or 3% to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030. He said the sector had already contributed RM39.4 billion, or 2%, to the GDP last year, an increase from RM35.68 billion in 2023.

Nga added that the ministry would continue working to unlock the sector’s full potential, aiming to transform it into a strategic economic force that not only enhances aesthetics and quality of life, but also creates jobs and income.

Nor Atiah said the timing is right for Malaysia to position itself as a regional leader in sustainable landscape services, nature-based solutions and tropical floriculture exports.

She cited industry estimates that placed the global landscaping services market at US$296 billion (RM1.39 trillion) in 2023, with projections rising to US$400 billion (RM1.88 trillion) by 2030.

“Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is especially strong, driven by rapid urbanisation, climate risks and the need for resilient green infrastructure.”

Nor Atiah, who also serves on the executive committee of the International Federation of Landscape Architects Asia-Pacific, said Malaysian professionals are already playing a key role in high-value areas such as healthcare design, ESG-compliant (environment, social, governance) infrastructure, tourism planning and heritage revitalisation.

“They are not decorative works. They are part of a new green economy, where well-designed environments improve public health, attract investment and strengthen resilience to climate shocks.

“While the National Landscape Policy offers a solid foundation, it must now be fully operationalised across federal and state levels and aligned with national development frameworks such as the National Energy Transition roadmap and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”

Nor Atiah proposed several strategic actions, including improved policy enforcement, green tax incentives, education reform and support for local firms to compete globally.

“Tax rebates could be introduced for projects that go beyond the minimum landscaping requirements and successfully integrate nature-based solutions.

“Digital upskilling and analytical tools should be prioritised to ensure our professionals remain globally competitive.”

She said landscape consultancies and nurseries should be better integrated into regional and global value chains, particularly in Asean and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, where demand for sustainable urban design is rising.

“Malaysia is well-placed to lead this platform, thanks to our tropical biodiversity, cultural richness and growing pool of design talent.”

Nor Atiah also said the RM60 billion target reflects a larger shift in how landscape architecture is viewed in Malaysia.

“It’s about giving value to beauty, dignity to green labour and strategic status to a profession that has long shaped our natural environments.

“With the right support, Malaysia’s landscape industry can become a beacon in the region and a key player in the global green economy.”