Kidslympic Malaysia 2025 launches with Affin Bank and Watsons as main partners

KIDSLYMPIC Malaysia 2025 was officially launched today, marking the beginning of the nation’s largest multi-sport event for children.

The event, set for October 10-12 at PNB Merdeka Ventures Stadium, saw nearly 1,000 young runners participate in the Kidslympic Malaysia Run Kuala Lumpur 2025, symbolizing the movement’s vision, “From Playground to Podium.”

Affin Bank and Watsons Malaysia were announced as Main Partners, reinforcing their commitment to youth development, health, and education.

Affin Bank’s “Kids Save Smart” initiative aims to promote financial literacy, while Watsons will focus on health and wellness through on-ground activations.

Lim Kien Wei, CEO of Kidslympic Malaysia, emphasised the event’s broader impact. “Kidslympic is not just an event—it’s a long-term platform to empower children through sports, education, and community. We invite more partners to join us in shaping the next generation.”

Caryn Loh, Managing Director of Watsons Malaysia, highlighted the brand’s alignment with Kidslympic’s goals. “Watsons is proud to inspire healthier, more active lives for children. Together, we make fitness fun and accessible.”

Datuk Wan Razly Abdullah Wan Ali of Affin Group added, “This partnership reflects our commitment to creating equal opportunities for children, fostering confidence and unity.”

Olympic silver medalist Goh Liu Ying, a co-founder, shared her personal connection to the initiative. “Sports gave me confidence and discipline. Kidslympic ensures every child gets that chance.”

The inaugural Kidslympic in 2024 saw over 800 participants. The 2025 edition expects 1,500 young athletes competing in athletics, swimming, basketball, volleyball, football, gymnastics, and obstacle races.

Supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Education, and Kuala Lumpur City Hall, the event aims to nurture future champions while strengthening community bonds.