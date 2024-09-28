Malaysia reelected to ASOSAI governing board for the term 2024 to 2027

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has been re-elected as a Member of the Governing Board in the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) for the term 2024 to 2027, said the Foreign Ministry in a statement.

According to the ministry, the election took place during the 16th ASOSAI Assembly held in New Delhi, India on September 27.

“Malaysia successfully secured one of the seven contested seats on the ASOSAI Governing Board. With 34 votes, Malaysia received the highest number of votes from a total of 48 ASOSAI Members,” the statement read.

The ministry or Wisma Putra said that Malaysia, as a founding member, is committed to enhancing the quality and impact of public sector auditing regionally and globally.

Malaysia is represented in ASOSAI by the National Audit Department, it added.

According to the ministry, other countries elected as Members of the ASOSAI Governing Board for the same term include South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan and the Philippines.

ASOSAI works to promote understanding and cooperation among its members in the field of public sector auditing, it added.