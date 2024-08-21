New salary adjustments: Perak to follow federal govt formula - Saarani

IPOH: The implementation of salary adjustments for civil servants in Perak will follow the formula announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Aug 16, said Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

“Usually, we will follow (the salary adjustments)...we will make some modifications, but there will be an increase,” he said at a media conference after the launch of the Muslim Friendly Travel Packages in conjunction with Visit Perak 2024 here tonight.

Saarani admitted that the salary adjustments would have financial implications for the state, but he said the administration would implement efforts to enhance the state’s finances.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, announced a 15 per cent salary adjustment for the implementing and the management and professional groups as well as seven per cent for those in the top management group during his speech at the 19th edition of the Majlis Amanat Perdana Perkhidmatan Awam 2024 programme.

He said the salary adjustments will be implemented in two phases: Dec 1, 2024, and Jan 1, 2026.

Meanwhile, on tonight’s event, Saarani said Perak offers attractive Muslim tourism options, including the Ubudiah Mosque in Kuala Kangsar, Tuminah Hamidi Mosque in Bagan Datuk, Masjid Seribu Selawat in Pangkor and Masjid Cina in Tasek Ipoh.

“...if we effectively promote Muslim tourism to the millions of Muslim tourists, it will provide substantial returns to hotel and tourism operators even if only half of them visit Perak,” he added.