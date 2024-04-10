New smoke-free zones to include workplaces and laundromat starting January 1

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry has expanded its list of smoke-free zones, effective January 1 as part of the Smoking Products Control for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852).

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad announced that the new areas include laundromats, workplace buildings, and entertainment centres.

Additionally, hospital grounds, lifts, public toilets, eateries, and air-conditioned shops will also be designated as smoke-free zones, Astro Awani reported.

These additions bring the total number of smoke-free zones to 28.

“I am very pleased that laundry premises have finally been classified as non-smoking zones, a decision I have advocated for since becoming Health Minister in 2019. This is especially important as these locations are frequented by mothers and children,“ he was quoted as saying.

Dr Dzulkefly announced a three-month grace period before full enforcement begins. Violations of the smoking ban in these areas can result in fines up to RM5,000.

Act 852 aims to regulate tobacco product use and reduce harm from smoking and vaping, particularly among young people.

Its implementation features both immediate and phased enforcement, which includes bans on advertising, promotion, and sponsorship of smoking products, as well as prohibiting their sale in educational institutions, online marketplaces, and vending machines.

Deputy Director-General of Health (Public Health) Datuk Dr Norhayati Rusli reported that during the first three days of the Act’s enforcement, authorities distributed 2,548 educational materials and issued three fines for smoking in designated non-smoking areas.

She also added that 2,930 premises were inspected across 108 operations, involving 1,614 enforcement personnel.