New Zealand PM Luxon departs for home

SEPANG: New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon departed for home tonight after concluding his three-day official visit to Malaysia.

It was his first visit to Malaysia since taking office in November 2023.

Luxon was given a send-off ceremony and a guard of honour by the First Battalion Royal Ranger Regiment at the Bunga Raya Complex. Deputy Digital Minister Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong was also present.

The commercial flight carrying Luxon departed from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 here at 11.35 pm.

Yesterday, New Zealand and Malaysia agreed to expand bilateral trade value by 50 per cent by 2030.

During his visit, Luxon met with Anwar to explore avenues for deepening bilateral relations, focusing on expanding trade, investment, and defence cooperation.

Malaysia has also requested that New Zealand provide more places for Malaysian students in new fields in the country.

Luxon also met with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, to discuss strengthening cooperation in the field of renewable energy.

In 2023, New Zealand was Malaysia’s 28th largest trading partner, 22nd largest export destination, and 27th largest source of imports among countries in the Oceania region, with the total trade between Malaysia and New Zealand amounting to RM11.56 billion (US$2.54 billion).