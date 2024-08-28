Nine dirty eateries in Kota Bharu ordered to close

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan State Health Department (JKNK) has ordered nine food premises in Kota Bharu to close for two weeks due to unsanitary conditions.

Its director, Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said the action was taken under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983, following an integrated operation that inspected 53 eateries in this district yesterday.

“Failure to comply with the closure order is an offence, and if convicted, premises owners could face imprisonment for up to five years, a fine or both,” he said in a statement.

Dr Zaini said that JKNK also issued 160 notices for violations of the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009.

He said 129 of these violations were related to improper attire of food handlers.

“Other violations included poor personal hygiene of food handlers, failure to register food premises, non-compliance with food storage requirements and failure to maintain cleanliness,” he said.