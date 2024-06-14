Nine plead not guilty to stealing Telekom Malaysia cables

MELAKA: Nine individuals pleaded not guilty in the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court here today to stealing Telekom Malaysia (TM) cable wires valued at RM105,600 since December last year.

The accused are P. Rishitharan, 26, Mohamad Rapi Mohammad Hadran, 31, Mazly Sulaiman, 34, Muhammad Ashwad Zaharuddin, 28, Pan Wei Loong, 28, Mohd Shah Maibat, 32, Abell Njok Richard, 30, Kadir Masri, 24, and Muhammad Farhan Anuar Shah Abdullah, 23.

They were charged with stealing the cables at seven locations, namely along Jalan Tun Teja Malim, in Taman Krubong, Jalan Pantai Kundor, Jalan Solok Tangga Batu, near Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Malim, Jalan Perindustrian Tangga Batu and Pengkalan Minyak in Melaka Tengah district, between Dec 22, 2023 and May 23, 2024.

The charge framed under Section 379 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34, carries a maximum prison sentence of seven years or a fine or both, and for a second or subsequent offence, they can be imprisoned and also subjected to a fine or whipping.

Deputy public prosecutor Wardah Isshar did not propose bail, citing additional charges against the accused. However, if granted by the court, bail was recommended to be set at a minimum of RM10,000.

All the men, employed as welders, air conditioning servicemen and beverage vendors who were unrepresented, requested lesser bail, citing family responsibilities.

Magistrate Khairunisak Hassni granted bail ranging from RM3,000 to RM8,000 with one surety each, and set Aug 7 for submission of documents.