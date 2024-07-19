No compromise on violations of integrity among police personnel - Saifuddin Nasution

PUTRAJAYA: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stated that the ministry places the highest emphasis on adherence to the law and will not tolerate any violations of integrity among police personnel.

“Our policy is to be absolutely uncompromising regarding any actions that breach principles of integrity, especially in the largest enforcement agency.

“They must be ‘whiter than white’. This is the demand when choosing this career... there can be no compromise. However, if any issues arise, due process must take its course,” he said at a press conference following a post-Cabinet meeting today.

Saifuddin was addressing recent cases involving police personnel, including the murder of former Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris student Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah and the disappearance of JET-A1 aviation fuel at the Peninsula Air Base of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), on Tuesday.

“During my tenure helming this ministry, addressing issues of integrity and violations of the law have been our top priorities.

“If such issues arise, we provide the police with every opportunity to investigate. Once all information is gathered, they are free to take further action, bring the matter to court, and so on,“ he emphasised.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin announced that the Conference of Rulers has approved the proposed citizenship amendments to the constitution presented by Home Ministry secretary-general, Datuk Ruji Ubi.

He said the next step would be at the parliamentary level, during the 2025 Budget session.

“We have also received feedback from the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia,“ he added.