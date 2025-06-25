Iran announces lifting of internet ban

TEHRAN: The Iranian government says the internet ban imposed during the war with Israel has been lifted, German Press Agency (dpa) reported.

“Internet access has returned to normal,“ Communications Minister Sattar Hashemi said on Wednesday.

The vast majority of the population was almost completely cut off from foreign websites for almost a week, including many messaging services.

People in Tehran reported at midday on Wednesday that they could access foreign internet content again. However, there are still some restrictions, with pages loading slowly or not at all.

The security authorities officially justified the measure on the grounds of military necessity to protect against attacks by Israel.

Many people in the country who want to be freely informed did not believe this explanation, accusing the government of wanting to censor reports on the war.