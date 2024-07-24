No ‘concerning’ issues in department power abuse allegations, says Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: An internal investigation by the Communications Ministry has found no ‘concerning’ issues related to allegations of power abuse in one of its departments, its minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

Speaking at a press conference today, Fahmi, who is also the spokesperson for the Unity Government, said he had been informed about the issue and it has been brought to the attention of ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa.

“An internal investigation has been conducted, and as of today, we have not found any concerning or troubling issues. As a policy, we do not entertain poison pen letters. The matter (poison pen letter) does not involve the current director-general but rather the former director-general of the department,” Fahmi said.

Yesterday, a Telegram channel, ‘Edisi Siasat’ uploaded a copy of an anonymous letter that contained allegations of abuse of power at the Information Department (JaPen) and which implicated several individuals allegedly involved in the misconduct.

The letter was addressed to Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, with copies sent to several senior government officials, including Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, Public Service Department (PSD) director-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz and Mohamad Fauzi.