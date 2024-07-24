No discussions on UMNO-PAS collaboration in GE16 - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) top leadership has affirmed that there have been no discussions for UMNO-PAS collaboration in the 16th General Election (GE16), said Communications Minister, who is also the spokesman for the Unity Government Fahmi Fadzil.

He said Bersatu would be ‘the most worried and concerned party’ if there were discussions between UMNO and PAS regarding their collaboration in the next general election.

“I think Bersatu should be the one feeling alarmed. Whatever it is, I am sure Bersatu must be worried sick about this.

“Moreover, we know that many hope for PAS to contest in Nenggiri (by-election). So, I think whatever happens, Bersatu will be the most upset. They know and they understand that they are a liability to PN (Perikatan Nasional), to PAS,” he said during the weekly cabinet media conference at his ministry here.

PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari was reported to have said that there were several meetings between UMNO and PAS leaders to discuss their cooperation in GE16.