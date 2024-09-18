PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has found no evidence of corruption in the ongoing investigation by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) into the charity organisation, Global Ikhwan Service and Business Holding (GISBH).

Chief Commissioner, Tan Sri Azam Baki, said PDRM will continue its investigation without MACC’s interference.

“We leave the investigation to the police because I don’t see any corruption issue here. The police will continue their investigation,“ he responded at a special press conference today when asked if GISBH would also be investigated for money laundering.

On Sept 11, the police launched Operation Global and rescued 402 children from 20 shelters in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan linked to the company.

The operation was to facilitate the investigation of a company accused of exploiting children in the name of religion.

Yesterday, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia decreed the PDRM to conduct an immediate and thorough investigation into the alleged criminal misconduct and child abuse issues linked to GISBH.