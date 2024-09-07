No new developments in Faisal Halim acid attack case - Police

JOHOR BAHRU: The police have yet to obtain any new developments regarding the acid attack on national footballer and Selangor FC player Muhammad Faisal Abdul Halim.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain added that they would not stop investigating the case.

“There has yet to be any (new) developments, I would like to stress, no update doesn’t mean we stop investigating.

“With the commitment showed by my officers on other cases as well, we have never stopped (investigating), only the developments are not as what the public hope, so for the time being we will rely on intelligence (gathering),” he said during a media conference between the Royal Malaysian Police and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) at the Sultan Iskandar Building here today.

Muhammad Faisal, 26, was the victim of an acid attack at a shopping mall in Kota Damansara, Kuala Lumpur on May 5 that left him with fourth degree burns on several parts of his body.