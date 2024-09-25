No notice of no-confidence vote against PM received so far - Dewan Rakyat Speaker

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said he has not received any official notice of a motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim from any Member of Parliament (MP), including from the opposition.

He described any talk on the motion of no confidence as mere rumours.

“I have not received anything so far ... no written notice or phone calls. As usual, any motion must have a written notice,“ he told reporters after closing the Engagement Programme for the Third Meeting of the Dewan Rakyat with Media Practitioners at the Parliament building today.

Previously, Anwar, while speaking at the ‘’Himpunan Keadilan: Suara Rakyat Suara Keramat, Dari Reformasi ke Malaysia MADANI’’ at Axiata Arena here last Friday, challenged the opposition to submit a motion of no confidence against him at the upcoming Dewan Rakyat session in October.

The Prime Minister stated that the opposition must adhere to the law and not arbitrarily urge him to resign from his position.

Anwar issued the challenge after several representatives and leaders from PAS called for his resignation at the party’s 70th Annual Muktamar in Temerloh earlier.

Meanwhile, Johari agreed with a suggestion from constitutional expert Prof Datuk Dr Shamrahayu A. Aziz to improve the privileges of the parliamentary institution so that MPs have the right to defend themselves against any slander directed at them in the House.

Johari said these improvements are necessary to ensure the credibility of the parliamentary institution is not undermined by the behaviour of a few MPs who use the debate platform in the House to defame others.

“I completely agree because I have followed many proceedings (of other countries’ parliaments) where political issues are not heavily played out (during speeches and debates). Even though there are substantive issues, they are expressed and debated maturely.

“But we use substantive issues for politics ... that’s not right. I think we should move forward (implement this), even if it’s not a popular move,“ he said.

He added that these improvements would also allow any party affected by speeches in Parliament that harm their reputation or constitute defamation to take legal action.

Shamrahayu, when speaking to the media today, suggested that the privileges of the parliamentary institution, specifically concerning Article 63 (4) and (5) of the Federal Constitution regarding the privileges of MPs, be enhanced.

She said this is necessary to ensure fairness for all parties and to set limits so that no MP violates the Sedition Act during debate sessions.

The third meeting of the third session of the 15th Parliament will be held from Oct 14 to Dec 12.