Foundation donates RM1m to underprivileged Perak schoolchildren

IPOH: The largest-ever single financial aid to schoolchildren in Perak was presented by Berjaya Cares Foundation (BCF) with a donation of RM1 million yesterday.

BCF contributed the aid to 2,000 underprivileged schoolchildren from 15 secondary schools in the state, as part of its commitment in supporting education and community well-being.

This initiative is part of Berjaya Corporation Berhad’s (BCorp) ongoing corporate social responsibility efforts.

The donation was presented by BCF chairman Tan Sri Vincent Tan to Perak State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Sandrea Ng

Shy Ching.

The handing over of the aid in the form of a mock cheque was witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming during the Santuni Kasih event held at SMJK Poi Lam.

The selected recipients were underprivileged schoolchildren in Ipoh, Chemor, Tambun, Ulu Kinta and Tanjung Rambutan.

Each student received RM500 in cash assistance to help ease the cost of essential school items such as uniforms, shoes, school bags and stationery.

“Education knows no boundaries. We believe that quality, accessible and inclusive education is a powerful force for positive change, one that can transform children’s lives and help shape a prosperous future for Malaysia,” said Tan, who is BCorp founder and adviser.

He added that BCorp, through

BCF, is committed to uplifting underprivileged communities by investing in education and nurturing talent.

“Through Berjaya Cares Foundation, we aim to ease the financial burden of families, especially those in the lower-income bracket, while helping to reduce dropout rates and improve access to education.”

Also present were Tan’s wife Puan Sri Esther Tan, Perak State Assembly Deputy Speaker Jenny Choy Tsi Jen and Berjaya Group Berhad executive director Shashitharan Nair.

BCF is the charitable arm of

BCorp, whose mission is focused

on empowering individuals

and communities through various initiatives.

Among its focus areas are education for underprivileged children and youth, outreach programmes for marginalised communities, health and well-being, community welfare and development, local arts and culture, humanitarian aid, animal welfare as well as environmental protection.