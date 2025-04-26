KUALA LUMPUR: Famous Tamil actor and singer Sivakumar Jayabalan was found dead alongside his mother at a condominium in Taman Desa Petaling, Cheras, here yesterday afternoon.

Cheras police chief ACP Aidil Bolhassan said initial investigations found that local star Sivakumar, 48, and his 76-year-old mother were believed to have fallen from the 11th floor of the building at about 12.35 pm today.

“The bodies of the mother and son have been sent to the Chancellor Tuanku Muhriz Cheras Hospital for a post-mortem, and so far, there is no evidence of a crime, however, further investigations will be carried out,“ he said when contacted here today.

Aidil appealed to anyone with related information on the incident to contact the nearest police station to assist in the investigation.