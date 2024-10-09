No plans for MOH to implement MCO to curb mpox spread - Dzulkefly

SUNGAI BULOH: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has no plan to implement any restrictions, including the Movement Control Order (MCO), to control the spread of the monkeypox (mpox) outbreak as was done during the COVID-19 infection about four years ago.

Giving this assurance, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said this decision was made after the results of screening tests conducted on 6.2 million travellers who entered the country were found to be negative.

At the same time, he hopes the mpox situation in the country will not be compared to that of neighbour, Singapore, in order to avoid a troubling atmosphere.

“I, as a minister, am always pressured into improving standard operations procedures (SOP). Insyallah (God willing), do not be worried as there will not be any MCO (such as) during the COVID-19 pandemic era,” he said when officiating the 20th anniversary celebration of the Health Ministry Training Institute (ILKKM), Sungei Buloh today.

“However, I also want to remind everyone not to get too comfortable as we are aware of the transmission (infection) of this virus.

Also present at the event were MOH secretary-general Datuk Seri Suriani Ahmad, Selangor Health Department director Dr Ummi Kalthom Shamsuddin and Sungai Buloh ILKKM director Robert Wong Kim Han.

As of yesterday, Singapore reported 15 cases of mpox whereas currently, the number of mpox cases in Malaysia remains at nine, recorded at the end of last year.

Meanwhile at a press conference, Dzulkefly confirmed that to date, there have been 52 suspected cases of the mpox, but all of them have tested negative.

“This includes screening at international sea, air and land entry points. Alhamdulillah (praise be to God), until now, we have not received a single positive case from the suspected cases,“ he also said.

He added that the MOH will be ready to provide mpox antivirals to vulnerable groups and those with low immunity if necessary to prevent the spread of the virus.