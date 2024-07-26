Norjuma given warning for not attending court proceedings

KUALA LUMPUR: Former television personality Norjuma Habib Mohamed, who is facing charges of voluntarily causing hurt and causing mischief, was given a warning for failing to appear at the mention proceedings of her case last month.

Magistrates Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim and Illi Marisqa Khalizan gave the warning after revoking the arrest warrants issued by them when the celebrity entrepreneur failed to appear for mention of her cases last June 27.

Noorelynna Hanim warned Norjuma not to repeat the mistake and told her to be more responsible by appearing in court on dates that had been fixed for the proceeding of her case while Illi Marisqa told her that it was a last warning.

Otherwise, an arrest warrant will be issued against you, said Illi Marisqa.

Magistrates Noorelynna Hanim and Illi Marisqa then raised Norjuma’s bail from RM1,000 to RM1,500 and RM1,500 to M2,000, respectively, Both courts set Aug 26 for mention.

Earlier Norjuma, unrepresented, apologised to the court for her absence at the previous proceedings.

“I did come, but I did not know my case would be called for mention at which court because my lawyer was not present,“ said Norjuma who was in the dock.

Two other magistrates, namely Fatin Dayana Jalil and Nurul Izzah Shaharuddin, also revoked the arrest warrants that they issued against Norjuma last week and also set Aug 26 for mention of her case before them.

On the charges of voluntarily causing hurt, framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, Norjuma was charged with committing the offence on Mohd Afiq Ismail, 34, at a wholesale and retail company in Menara Atlan, Jalan Ampang, Dang Wangi on Feb 21, 2017.

She was also charged with causing a similar offence on a Nepalese security guard, Neupane Tika Ram, by kicking him on the leg at a tuition centre in Bukit Damansara, Brickfields, here on March 29, 2018.

On the third count, she was alleged to have voluntarily caused hurt, including slapping, Solehah Rosl, 31, at Sastra U-Thant Condominium Wangsa Maju here, at 10.30 am on Oct 18, 2022.

The charges were framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to one year, a maximum fine of RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

On the two counts of committing mischief, Norjuma was alleged to have damaged the entrance and exit boom gate, causing an estimated loss of RM4,200, and a closed-circuit camera (CCTV) with an estimated loss of RM500, at the same condominium at 7.44 pm and 7.45 pm, respectively, on July 28, 2023.

The charges framed under Section 427 of the Penal Code, carry a maximum prison sentence of two years or a fine, or both, if convicted.