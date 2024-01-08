NRES expands e-Land system through public-private partnerships

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) will continue leading the digital transformation of land administration systems through the expansion of the e-Land system via public-private partnerships.

Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the e-Land system is a comprehensive digital platform that allows various land administration transactions to be conducted online.

“I welcome the participation of other state authorities in the expansion of the e-Land system to ensure that we can all navigate the digital era conclusively and sustainably,” he said in his speech when officiating at the National Land Day celebration today.

According to Nik Nazmi, the e-Land system has been in use since 2017 in the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan, as well as in Perak and Selangor.

“At present, the federal government is funding the implementation cost of approximately RM307 million in these states.

“I was also informed that Terengganu will start using the e-Land system by September,” he said.

Nik Nazmi added that his ministry would rebrand and redevelop the MyeTaPP system into the Federal Land Management and Estate Distribution System (MyLAND).

“The MyLAND system will consolidate federal land data and information across the country by utilising advanced geospatial technology and databases.

“With MyLAND, federal land management can be carried out more efficiently, systematically and in line with national development needs,” he said.

He also stressed that the existing land administration system must be prepared to address various external factors that have both positive and negative impacts, including the threat of environmental damage caused by the trend of importing contaminated plastic waste.

“I urge all stakeholders in the land administration sector to continue leveraging technological advancements to enhance service quality,” he added.