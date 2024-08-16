NRES studying best methods to conserve forests cut off from wildlife corridors

KOTA TINGGI: The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) is currently studying the best methods to conserve forest areas that have been cut off from wildlife corridors to prevent these animals from entering human-inhabited areas.

Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the disrupted habitats are a major issue in human-wildlife conflict, and efforts to preserve and expand protected areas are the ideal solution.

“We have a central forest spine stretching from the Titiwangsa Range down to the south, but there are several areas where wildlife corridors have been severed. When forests or protected areas are not connected (wildlife corridors), the wildlife will venture into village areas,” he said.

He spoke to reporters after handing over property and crop damage compensation due to wildlife attacks (BKHT) to 21 eligible recipients in Johor, amounting to a total of RM38,000.

Nik Nazmi added that he would propose to the Ministry of Finance during a meeting scheduled for next month to increase the allocation to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) in the 2025 Budget to enhance the agency’s capacity to address human-wildlife conflicts.

“Perhilitan needs more attention because wildlife conflicts are on the rise. If we rely on the same allocation or the same number of personnel, it will not be sufficient,” he said.

The BKHT initiative is a one-off financial aid provided to villagers, local communities, Orang Asli community, farmers, fishermen, and livestock breeders who are affected and suffer losses or damage to property and crops due to the conflicts.

This initiative was introduced this year with an allocation of RM10 million from the Ministry of Finance, and so far, 91 applicants nationwide have benefited from it, with total payments exceeding RM300,000.