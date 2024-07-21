NUBE launches nationwide picket in protest of banks’ “union busting” practices

PETALING JAYA: The National Union of Bank Employees (NUBE) today, launched a series of nationwide pickets to protest the alleged ‘union busting’ by bank CEOs.

In a statement today, NUBE said the CEOs had allegedly among others denied employees the right to a work-life balance, job security, fair remuneration and to participate in union work without suffering any loss.

“A number of the banks are government-linked companies acting contrary to their purpose of existence.

“Local and foreign-owned banks, encouraged by the GLCs example, are also becoming blatant in their transgressions against the workers’ rights.

“The bank CEO’s annual earnings are what NUBE members will earn only after working 1,000 years.

“Such outrageous earnings do not place the CEOs in a caste above the working class

“NUBE members may be earning less than the CEOs, nevertheless, there must be equal human rights for all, and we demand such equality and not to be treated as slaves,“ read the statement.

NUBE stressed that no citizen of a sovereign nation should abide by being continuously treated in such a slave-like manner, especially in their own home and country.

“We seek the support of our customers during the picket and trust that the customers understand that our fight to instil justice and respect for workers, who are the rakyat, is necessary,“ added NUBE.

