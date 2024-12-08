Number of Alor Gajah flood victims rises to 360 this morning

MELAKA: The number of flood victims in Alor Gajah has increased to 360 people from 109 families as of 8 am today, compared to 248 people from 48 families last night.

The State Disaster Management Committee secretariat, Lt Col (PA) Kamarulsyah Muslim, said all evacuees have been accommodated at six temporary relief centres in the district.

He said 61 victims from 13 families are housed at Balai Raya Paya Lebar, while 13 victims from four families are at the centre at Pertubuhan Kebajikan Islam Malaysia (Perkim) Masjid Tanah.

“Some 13 victims from eight families are taking shelter at Balai Raya Ayer Paabas and 15 victims from three families are at the centre at Sekolah Sungai Jernih.

“The centre at Sekolah Rendah Agama Jabatan Agama Islam Melaka Ar-Rasyidin currently houses 163 people from 59 families, while Kuala Linggi Japerun is accommodating 95 victims from 22 families,” he said in a statement here today.

Kamarulsyah said the centre at Balai Raya Kampung Ramuan China Besar was closed at 9 pm yesterday.

He said that 21 areas in the district have been affected by the flood, including Kampung Paya Lebar, Kampung Ramuan China Besar, Kampung Bukit Apit, Kampung Ayer Limau, Kampung Sungai Jernih, Kampung Lekok, Kampung Paya Rumput, Kampung Lubok China, Taman Masjid Tanah Ria, Taman Bandar Baru Masjid Tanah, Kampung Rantau Panjang and Kampung Brisu.

Other locations are Taman Awan Biru, Taman Seri Bayu 2 and 3, Taman Seri Aman, Kampung Belimbing Dalam, Kampung Solok Ayer Limau, Kampung Seri Jeram, Kampung Ladang, Kampung Keramat Lebai and Panchor.