Number of flood evacuees in Alor Gajah drop slightly tonight

MELAKA: The number of flood evacuees in Alor Gajah dropped slightly to 407 people from 121 people at 7.30 pm from 418 people from 127 families at 4 pm today.

The Melaka state disaster management committee said that the evacuees are being housed in six relief shelters currently.

“Balai Raya Paya Lebar is housing 61 people from 13 families, Balai Raya Ayer Paabas (61 people from 13 families), Sekolah Rendah Agama (SRA) Jabatan Agama Islam Melaka (JAIM) Ar-Rasyidin (163 people from 59 families), Pejabat Jawatankuasa Pembangunan dan Penyelarasan Dewan Undangan Negeri (Japerun) Kuala Linggi (125 people from 30 families), Dewan Japerun Ayer Limau (45 people from 12 families) and Balai Raya Seri Jeram (10 people from four families,” it said in a statement here tonight.

The areas affected by floods include Kampung Paya Lebar, Kampung Ramuan China Besar, Kampung Bukit Apit, Kampung Ayer Limau, Kampung Sungai Jernih, Kampung Lekok, Kampung Paya Rumput, Kampung Lubok China, Taman Masjid Tanah Ria, Taman Bandar Baru Masjid Tanah, Kampung Rantau Panjang, Kampung Berisu, ⁠Taman Awan Biru, Taman Seri Bayu 2 dan 3, Taman Seri Aman, Kampung Belimbing Dalam, Kampung Solok Ayer Limau, Kampung Seri Jeram, Kampung Ladang, Kampung Keramat Lebai, Panchor and Taman Rembia Jaya.

The weather is reported to be clear tonight and all roads are open to vehicles.