Number of flood evacuees in Kedah drop to 139 this evening

ALOR SETAR: The number of flood evacuees in Kedah dropped to 139 people from 47 families as of 4 pm compared to 243 people from 59 families this morning.

According to Kedah Civil Defence Force deputy director, Maj (PA) Mohd Suhaimi Mohd Zain, 97 people from 35 families from Kampung Nagmah, Kampung Belakang Sekolah Dato Wan Kembara, Kampung Kubang Kayu, Kampung Paya Nongmi, Kampung Halban dan Kampung Belakang T-Hotel are being housed in Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Changlun that opened at 11.43 pm yesterday, while 42 people from 12 families from Kampung Tanjung Kanan are being housed in Masjid Aisyah Kampung Tanjung Kanan that opened at noon today.

He added that two relief centres in Pendang, Dewan Kompleks Rakan Sukan Tanah Merah and SMK Pendang, which housed 207 people from 49 families, were closed at 2 pm after all evacuees were allowed to return home.

As of 5 pm, the water levels of Sungai Perik in Kampung Perik, Padang Terap and Sungai Laka in Kampung Padang Pasir, Kubang Pasu were above danger levels while Sungai Anak Bukit in Taman Aman, Kota Setar had exceeded warning level.