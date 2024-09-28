GISBH’s shortcomings increasingly exposed

KUALA LUMPUR: The shortcomings of GISBH Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) are increasingly coming to light, highlighted by the recent revelation that the company has never made any payments for business zakat (tithe).

The Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) announced today that over 20 GISBH-linked companies have never paid zakat, and the board is unable to determine the amount owed because it has never received any information regarding the company’s assets and liabilities.

According to LZS, legal action can be taken against GISBH for failing to pay zakat under the Administration of the Religion of Islam (State of Selangor) Enactment 2003, which provides penalties of imprisonment and fines for those who deliberately avoid paying zakat.

Previously, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain stated that based on cooperation between the police and the Inland Revenue Board, it was discovered that the GISBH network has never paid any business taxes.

Razarudin noted that this corroborates the investigations conducted by the Royal Malaysia Police under the Income Tax Act 1967.

The Selangor government has taken firm action by ordering the closure of all GISBH premises in the state and seizing their assets.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said that he will personally announce the total number of premises, including shelters and religious schools associated with GISBH, on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court today granted a seven-day remand for seven individuals to assist with investigations.

The individuals under remand are believed to include four wives of a senior GISBH leader, one of whom is a foreign national, as well as two women and a man aged between 18 and 55.

They are being investigated under Section 31(a) of the Child Act 2001 and the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Amendment) Act 2022.

The court also extended the remand of 10 additional individuals for a period of four to seven days to facilitate the ongoing investigation into the GISBH case.

The individuals include eight men and two women, aged between 22 and 53, who were previously remanded for a week. Their remand period ended today.

The investigation is being conducted under Section 31(a) of the Child Act 2001, the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984, and the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Amendment) Act 2022.

On Sept 11, the police launched Op Global, a raid on 20 welfare homes linked to GISBH in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, following allegations of child abuse, labour exploitation, and religious manipulation.

Since the operation began, more than 300 individuals, including the top management of GISBH, have been arrested, and 572 victims have been rescued.