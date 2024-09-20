Number of flood victims in Kedah continues to rise, Penang, Perlis record decrease

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims placed in relief centres in Kedah has continued to rise as of 8 pm tonight, while Penang and Perlis have reported a decrease.

In KEDAH, the number of flood victims across seven districts relocated to 32 relief centres has increased to 4,426 victims from 1,306 families, up from 3,831 individuals from 1,135 families this afternoon.

According to the latest report from the Department of Social Welfare’s (JKM) Info Bencana portal, the affected districts include Kota Setar (1,691 individuals), Kubang Pasu (1,089), Pokok Sena (840), Pendang (482), Kuala Muda (131), Bandar Baharu (107) and Kulim (86).

Meanwhile, the Public Infobanjir website of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) reported that the number of river areas recording dangerous water levels in the state had decreased from nine to seven.

The areas currently at risk are Sungai Padang Terap in Kepala Batas; Sungai Bata in Kampung Bata, Sungai Laka in Kampung Padang Pasir, Kubang Pasu; Sungai Anak Bukit in Taman Aman and TAR Bridge, Sungai Kedah at the Highway Bridge in Kota Setar and Sungai Titi Kerbau in Kubur Panjang, Pendang.

In PENANG, the number of flood victims has decreased to 590 individuals from 161 families as of tonight, compared to 594 individuals this afternoon, with all being housed in eight relief centres across three districts: Seberang Perai Utara (SPU), Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) and Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS).

According to a report from the Penang Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, another relef centre, SK Penanti in the SPT district, was closed at 2.40 pm today after the flooding in the area fully receded.

“The SPU district still has the highest number of flood victims, with 447 individuals from 116 families accommodated at SK Padang Menora, SK Lahar Yooi, Sekolah Agama Rakyat Nyior Sebatang and the Labuh Banting flood relief centre.

“In the SPT district, there are 102 victims from 25 families being housed at Sekolah Rendah Islam Maahad At Tarbiah Guar Jering, SMK Permatang Pasir, and SMK Permatang Rawa, while SPS has 41 individuals from 20 families located at the MPKK Sanglang Hall,” according to the report.

In PERLIS, the number of flood victims still taking refuge in three relief centres has decreased to 115 individuals as of 8 pm tonight, down from 148 this afternoon.

Perlis Civil Defence Force (APM) director, Lt Col (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud, reported that the relief centre at SK Sena in Kangar was currently housing 31 victims, while SK Dato Ahmad Musa and SK Kubang Gajah in the Arau constituency were accommodating 47 and 37 individuals, respectively.

“The flood victims are from Kampung Tok Kandang, Kampung Bakau, Kampung Sena and Kampung Seberang Tambang in the Kangar area, while the Arau area includes Sungai Padang and Kampung Kubang Gajah,” he said in a statement tonight.