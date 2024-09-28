Number of Kedah flood evacuees rises to 163 as of 8 pm

ALOR SETAR: The number of flood evacuees in Kedah has risen to 163 individuals from 59 families as of 8 tonight, compared to 139 individuals from 47 families earlier this evening.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) deputy director, Major (PA) Mohd Suhaimi Mohd Zain, stated that two additional temporary relief centres (PPS) have been opened in the districts of Pokok Sena and Kubang Pasu.

“In the Kubang Pasu district, 118 individuals from 44 families have been placed at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Changlun, while the number of evacuees at the Dewan Lubuk Batu PPS, which was opened at 7.22 pm, is still being assessed.

“The evacuees are from Kampung Nagmah, Kampung Belakang Sekolah Dato Wan Kembara, Kampung Kubang Kayu, Kampung Paya Nongmi, Kampung Halban, Kampung Belakang T-Hotel, and Kampung Paya Lantau,” he said in a statement today.

He added that in the Padang Terap district, 45 individuals comprising 15 families from Kampung Tanjung Kanan have been housed at Masjid Aisyah in the village.

“In the Pokok Sena district, the number of evacuees from Kampung Bukit and Kampung Menerong, who have been moved to the PPS at Maahad Tarbiyah Islamiyah Derang, which was opened at 6 pm, is still being assessed,” he added.

According to the Public Infobanjir website of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage, as of 8 pm, water levels at Sungai Perik in Kampung Perik, Padang Terap, and Sungai Laka in Kampung Padang Pasir, Kubang Pasu, have exceeded the danger level, while Sungai Anak Bukit in Taman Aman, Kota Setar, has surpassed the warning level.