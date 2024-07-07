Nur Fatin determined to make changes for betterment of Orang Asli education

IPOH: The challenges faced by Orang Asli children in accessing education inspire Fifi Nurfatin Marjaidi Hirwan to bring about future changes in the education system that will benefit her community.

The 18-year-old recipient of the Perak Maal Hijrah 1446 Special Award said that one of her initiatives, is to obtain funds for vehicles dedicated to transporting Orang Asli children to school.

“Through a motivational programme held with Orang Asli children in several primary schools, I discovered that one of their main challenges is difficulties in attending school.

“Therefore, I hope to secure funding for vans or buses for these Orang Asli children to attend school, considering the transportation difficulties they have faced,” she told reporters after receiving the award at the state-level Maal Hijrah celebration here today.

The event was graced by Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah.

Fifi Nurfatin from the Semai tribe received the award for achieving 9As in her Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2023 examination.

When asked about her feelings upon being conferred the award, Fifi Nurfatin expressed that she did not expect to receive it, considering there were many students in the state who had achieved excellent results in SPM

“I am deeply grateful because I know I’m not the only one who achieved 9As. Alhamdulillah, I see this award as a recognition of the Orang Asli community.

“As the only Orang Asli student in Perak to achieve 9As, I hope that my outstanding results can inspire other Orang Asli children,” said Fifi Nur Fatin, who is determined to pursue teaching as a career.

She previously received the Outstanding Award at the national-level in an event held in Pahang following her 5A and 1B achievement in the Ujian Penilaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) in 2018.