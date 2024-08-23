One vehicle swept away, several damaged by water surge in Langkawi

ALOR SETAR: One vehicle was swept away in a river and several were damaged due to a water surge at the Telaga Tujuh Waterfall in Langkawi today.

Langkawi District police chief ACP Shariman Ashari reported that continuous heavy rain and strong winds caused the phenomenon leading to an overflow into the Langkawi Cable Car parking area.

“The water surge caused damage to several vehicles parked in the area, with one being swept away and later found in Sungai Perangin.

“Several kiosks, clothing shops, cafes, and dining areas in the vicinity were also affected. So far, no police reports have been received regarding the incident,“ he stated in a press release today.

He added that police are guarding the entrance to the area to prevent the public from entering until the water recedes.

Meanwhile, Langkawi District Civil Defence Officer Capt (PA) Khairul Afzan Md Yasin said the continuous heavy rain since yesterday also resulted in water overflowing into the parking area of B Oriental Village Panorama Langkawi Sdn Bhd at 12.50 pm.

“The rain stopped at 2 pm and the water fully receded by 2.40 pm. Several vehicles, shops, and kiosks in the nearby area sustained damage. However, no casualties were reported,“ he said.