Police find weapon that may have been used in Solingen attack in bin

COLOGNE: Police have found a weapon they suspect may have been used in the deadly stabbing in the western German city of Solingen in a rubbish bin in the town centre, investigators said on Saturday, according to the German news agency (dpa).

The find comes after three people were killed in the attack late on Friday night during a town festival. Eight people were injured, five of them seriously.

The perpetrator remains at large.

The police confirmed on Saturday that their investigation is under way and searches are being carried out at several locations.

The police confirmed that one person was being held and they are investigating whether there are any possible connections to the offence.

However, according to investigators, this is not the perpetrator who is still being sought.

- Bernama, dpa