Online Safety Bill to be tabled in October, says Azalina

KUALA LUMPUR: The Online Safety Bill is set to be tabled in Parliament this October, announced Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform).

Azalina explained that she will present the Bill, while its implementation and enforcement will be under the purview of the Ministry of Communications through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

She was speaking at a press conference today after visiting the media centre for the 2024 UMNO General Assembly at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

On Aug 15, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that Azalina was working on refining the Bill in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police and MCMC.

Fahmi also noted that the Bill supports the government’s plan to license social media platforms as part of its efforts to address issues arising from online activities.

According to the parliamentary calendar, the Third Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament will be held from Oct 14 to Dec 12 this year.