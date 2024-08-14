Only 32 flood victims at two PPS in Alor Gajah this morning

MELAKA: The number of flood victims in Alor Gajah is decreasing with only 32 people from 11 families still at two relief centres (PPS) in the district at 7 am today compared to 50 people from 15 families at 4 pm yesterday.

Melaka Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat Lt Col (PA) Kamarulsyah Muslim said 21 victims from seven families are at the PPS at the Office of the Ayer Limau Development and Coordination Committee(Japerun).

“The other PPS, at Balai Raya Seri Jeram, has 11 victims from four families,“ it said in a statement here today.

It also said that four areas in the district are still affected by the floods, namely Kampung Seri Jeram, Kampung Teluk Berembang, Kampung Titian Bintangor and Kampung Pengkalan Pauh.

On the weather, it said it is reported to be fine this morning.