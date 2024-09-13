Op Global: Give space to authorities to conduct investigation

KLUANG: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail asked all parties to remain calm and give space to the authorities to carry out investigations on the case of children exploitation by a local company.

Saifuddin Nasution said the investigation and screening process required a reasonable amount of time because it involved many parties including the police, psychologists and counseling experts as well as medical officers, before any action could be taken.

“Let’s finish one by one first. Let the police finish the main business and the next step will be announced when the time comes because when the police take action, it is based on the four legal grounds under the Children’s Act, sexual crimes and so on... so let the matter be done.

“(In addition) when it involves business premises, there are local authorities (PBT) and other regulatory agencies. So the investigation has not been completed (and) we cannot jump the gun. Give police a chance to complete (the investigation) first,“ he said.

Saifuddin Nasution was responding to a question on whether the government will take action against the company’s business premises linked to child exploitation when met at the Malaysia Inspiration Programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tengku Aris Bendahara here today.

Besides, Saifuddin Nasution also said that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had reminded him to let the case to be handled entirely by Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

“In the Cabinet (meeting), the Prime Minister said to leave it to the Inspector-General. This is his forte, you just report to the Cabinet. So IGP, please fulfill your responsibilities with trust, professionalism (and) don’t mistreat people. (If) there is compelling evidence, take legal action to court. That’s what the Prime Minister ordered,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Razarudin when met at the same programme said the health screening process for the children involved who are placed at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) is expected to take at least 10 days.

This is because the screening process for children aged one to 17 years is carried out physically and mentally, according to the equivalent growth of the children involved, he said.

“Approximately 50 doctors are helping us do the screening and at the same time, the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) also helped with approximately 50 of their officers,“ he said.

On Wednesday, the police launched Op Global and rescued 402 children from 20 shelters linked to a company, around Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

The police today said the health screening of the 13 children involved found that they were believed to have been sexually assaulted.