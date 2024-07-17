Operation of second WCP 2030 project at Sungai Dua starts in September - PBAPP

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) will start the operation of its second Water Contingency Plan 2030 (WCP 2030) involving Package 12A at the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant (LRA) in September.

PBAPP chief executive officer K. Pathmanathan said Package 12A will enable the production of an additional 114 million litres per day (JLH) of treated water from the Sungai Dua LRA for distribution to several areas in Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) and Barat Daya districts on the island side.

“Work on the third and fourth projects of WCP 2030 will start in November and December 2024. The third project involves the installation of a 13 km-long pipeline from LRA Sungai Dua to Butterworth.

“The fourth project will see the installation of another 3.9 km of 1.8m pipeline from the Macallum area to Bukit Dumbar on the island side,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the two projects, when operational in 2025, will significantly increase the pumping capacity of PBAPP’s treated water from LRA Sungai Dua to the Barat Daya district in Penang

The first component of the WCP 2030 project is a new dissolved air flotation (DAF) water treatment module at the Bukit Panchor LRA to increase water supply by 10 MLD in SPS.

According to Pathamanathan, PBAPP has invested about RM51.52 million for the first and second projects of WCP 2030, as well as for the 2023 and 2024 SPS Action Plan.

The third and fourth projects of WCP 2030 will involve an additional investment of RM172.0 million, he said, adding that PBAPP will also make an additional investment of RM18 million for the installation of a new 110m 1.35m pipeline in Sungai Perai this year.

He said the pipeline project across the river is scheduled to start in September and will be completed before the end of the year.