Opposition’s rejection of draft MoU not necessarily end of talks - Fahmi

KOTA KINABALU: The opposition’s rejection of the government-proposed memorandum of understanding (MoU) on opposition allocations does not mean that negotiations on the matter have ended, said Unity Government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the Communications Minister, said the government remains open to collaboration or negotiations with the opposition.

“Since the day he was sworn in, the Prime Minister has kept his doors wide open for collaboration or negotiations.

“The government is ready if the opposition wishes to continue negotiations on the MoU, and Deputy Prime Minister II Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has also said that we are awaiting feedback and a proposal from the opposition,“ he said.

He told reporters this after officiating at the Tradition In Tune 2024 Arts Festival at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here today.

The media reported yesterday that the opposition unanimously rejected the draft MoU for four fundamental reasons, alleging that it contradicts the Federal Constitution and that some conditions in the MoU could potentially affect the special rights of Malays and Bumiputeras.

Fahmi said the opposition needs to engage sincerely in efforts to reach an understanding, as Pakatan Harapan (PH) did when it was in the opposition.

“At that time, we entered the negotiation process sincerely, and in the end, the benefits came not only to PH MPs but also to the people,“ he added.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Arts Festival, he expressed hope that the public would take the opportunity to participate in the virtual reality art exhibition, musical theatre, E-sports tournament, and many other activities taking place until Sept 18.

He said the event is held in conjunction with Malaysia Day and is organised by the Persatuan Pentas Anak Seni Malaysia, supported by the Sabah Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment, as well as the federal Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.