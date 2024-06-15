Orang Asli child feared drowned in Sungai Nenggiri, Gua Musang

KOTA BHARU: A seven-year-old Orang Asli girl is feared drowned in Sungai Nenggiri, Kampung Kuala Betis, Gua Musang, around 4.25pm today.

Gua Musang Fire and Rescue Station senior operations commander Nor Azizi Che Noh said the victim, Syamley Nur Aleh Qarni Sham, was bathing with her three cousins in the river before being swept away by the current.

“The victim, who lives in Selangor, had returned to the village a few days ago and was bathing in the river behind their house.

“Two of her cousins were rescued, but the victim was swept away and could not be saved,“ he said when contacted today.

Nor Azizi said they were alerted of the incident at 4.25pm and 11 personnel were dispatched to the scene.

“A search operation began at 5.04pm but was suspended at 7.38 pm due to darkness and strong currents,” he said, adding that the operation will resume tomorrow..