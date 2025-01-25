KOTA BHARU: An assistant mechanic was killed after being crushed by the rubber counterweight of a conveyor at a quarry in Mukim Jerus Selising, Pasir Puteh, yesterday.

Pasir Puteh district police chief Supt Zaizul Rizal Zakaria said they received information about the incident at 4 pm and immediately dispatched officers to the location.

At the scene, police found the victim, a 28-year-old man, unconscious due to being crushed by the machine’s rubber counterweight. He was later confirmed dead.

He said police did not find any criminal elements linked to the incident and have classified the case as a sudden death.

Anyone with information related to the incident can contact Selising police station chief Sgt Major Suhaimi Abdullah at 019-2424434 or the Pasir Puteh district police headquarters operations room at 09-7867222.